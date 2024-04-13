Papathanasis points to SME funding at Delphi

Funds amounting to 4 billion euros have been allocated specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis said on Friday at the Delphi Economic Forum.

Papathanasis said that the country’s developmental tools are the Recovery Fund, with €36 billion (€18 billion in loans and €18 billion in subsidies), the National Strategic Reference Framework, with €26 billion for small and medium-sized enterprises, the Common Agricultural Policy with €19 billion and the National Program with €14 billion.

According to Papathanasis, the subsidy programs under the Recovery Fund include, among others, the Spyros Doxiadis Program for women’s pre-cancer screenings, photovoltaic panels in the field, energy savings programs for households, and the program of agricultural development for manufacturing.