ECONOMY

Papathanasis points to SME funding at Delphi

Papathanasis points to SME funding at Delphi

Funds amounting to 4 billion euros have been allocated specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis said on Friday at the Delphi Economic Forum.

Papathanasis said that the country’s developmental tools are the Recovery Fund, with €36 billion (€18 billion in loans and €18 billion in subsidies), the National Strategic Reference Framework, with €26 billion for small and medium-sized enterprises, the Common Agricultural Policy with €19 billion and the National Program with €14 billion.

According to Papathanasis, the subsidy programs under the Recovery Fund include, among others, the Spyros Doxiadis Program for women’s pre-cancer screenings, photovoltaic panels in the field, energy savings programs for households, and the program of agricultural development for manufacturing.

Business Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU investigates possible cartel practices
FINANCE

EU investigates possible cartel practices

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks
ECONOMY

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks

Wasting time
ECONOMY

Wasting time

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend

State instructs six banks to issue new 10-year bonds
ECONOMY

State instructs six banks to issue new 10-year bonds

Greece prepares for imminent Athens airport stake sale and listing
ECONOMY

Greece prepares for imminent Athens airport stake sale and listing