Fin Min unveils Greece’s economic measures for 2025 at Delphi Forum

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis disclosed a new array of economic measures for 2025 during the Delphi Economic Forum on Wednesday, valued at 870 million euros.

Among the measures are further reductions of social insurance contributions by 0.5%, totaling €215 million, and the complete elimination of the proportional tax for freelancers and independent business owners, costing €120 million. Additionally, the package includes the reinstatement of the special consumption tax EFK for farmers, an increase in the housing subsidy for college students, pension hikes amounting to €400 million, and the suspension of VAT collection in the construction sector.

Hatzidakis emphasized Greece’s economic integration with international developments and its resilience through past crises, resulting in higher development rates than the EU average. “We are aligning our obligations with new fiscal rules, aiming to create reserves for challenging times to aid the vulnerable,” he stated.

He stressed a focus on productivity and exports over consumption and imports, supported by the National Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA) and Recovery Fund assistance. Tax and licensing policies will incentivize investments and exports, while legislation will be drafted to facilitate company mergers with tax incentives and funding, alongside innovation initiatives.