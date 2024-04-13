Chinese ambassador in Athens calls for closer China-EU trade cooperation

The Chinese ambassador to Greece on Friday called for further cooperation between China and Europe, noting that trade restrictions would ultimately harm European consumers.

It is irrational to impose stricter restrictions on high-tech products from China out of concerns that China’s technological progress would weaken Europe’s competitiveness, Xiao Junzheng said while addressing the ninth Delphi Economic Forum that was held in central Greece.

Such a mindset would hinder healthy competition, reduce the vitality of global innovation and obstruct the common progress of mankind, added the Chinese ambassador. [Xinhua]