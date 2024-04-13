ECONOMY

Chinese ambassador in Athens calls for closer China-EU trade cooperation

Chinese ambassador in Athens calls for closer China-EU trade cooperation

The Chinese ambassador to Greece on Friday called for further cooperation between China and Europe, noting that trade restrictions would ultimately harm European consumers. 

It is irrational to impose stricter restrictions on high-tech products from China out of concerns that China’s technological progress would weaken Europe’s competitiveness, Xiao Junzheng said while addressing the ninth Delphi Economic Forum that was held in central Greece. 

Such a mindset would hinder healthy competition, reduce the vitality of global innovation and obstruct the common progress of mankind, added the Chinese ambassador.  [Xinhua]

Trade Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza
ECONOMY

Turkey and Israel announce trade barriers on each other as relations deteriorate over Gaza

Mitsotakis, on Canadian TV, touts ‘rather impressive’ economic comeback
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis, on Canadian TV, touts ‘rather impressive’ economic comeback

Greece plays central role in EU-China economic cooperation, ambassador says
ECONOMY

Greece plays central role in EU-China economic cooperation, ambassador says

Government plans to bring in 40,000 workers from six countries
ECONOMY

Government plans to bring in 40,000 workers from six countries

Greece eyes role as India-EU gateway, FM says
ECONOMY

Greece eyes role as India-EU gateway, FM says

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul
ECONOMY

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul