Greece eyes role as India-EU gateway, FM says

Greece hopes to become an integral part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and to be India’s gateway to the European Union, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Tuesday, at the 2nd CII India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry in Athens said.

According to Gerapetritis, this ambitious connectivity project will “enhance the strategic importance of the regions involved, both economically and from a geopolitical aspect, while promoting peace and stability.”

In India ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, Gerapetritis greeted the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conclave with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, immediately after their bilateral meeting.

At the meeting with his Indian counterpart, Gerapetritis underlined the great opportunities for collaboration of the two countries in facing challenges, including the Red Sea crisis’ impact on security in international shipping.

The two officials also spoke about mutual investments and the Treaty on Migration and Mobility currently under discussion by the two countries.