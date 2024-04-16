ECONOMY GAMBLING

Betting gets ever bigger in Cyprus

Betting gets ever bigger in Cyprus

Betting activity revenues in the Republic of Cyprus recorded an upward trend for another quarter, confirming the dynamic and stable growth of the sector.

According to the financial results announced by the National Betting Authority of Cyprus for the fourth quarter of 2023, the gross betting revenue of Class A (terrestrial betting) and Class B (online betting) recipients amounted to 325,601,464 euros, recording a 10% increase compared to the same quarter of 2022 (€296,607,170).

Total gross betting revenue for the year 2023 exceeded €1 billion, reaching €1,109,209,082 and recording an increase of 16%, compared to 2022 (€959,557,906). Of the total revenue, €90,487,835 relates to Class A recipients, while €235,113,629 relates to Class B recipients.

Gross revenues of Class A recipients increased by 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, while the total for the year 2023 recorded an increase of 12% compared to the total revenues for the year 2022.

Blocked illegal websites increased by 3% compared to the third quarter of 2023, as a total of 496 illegal websites were added to the list.

Cyprus Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot employers ask for tax overhaul
CYPRUS

Cypriot employers ask for tax overhaul

Halloumi and pharma boost Cyprus trade
EXPORTS

Halloumi and pharma boost Cyprus trade

Cypriot inflation up 2.1% y-o-y in February
ECONOMY

Cypriot inflation up 2.1% y-o-y in February

Great surge in new cars in Cyprus
CYPRUS

Great surge in new cars in Cyprus

Cypriot bank lending decreases
ECONOMY

Cypriot bank lending decreases

Cyprus saw growth of 2.5% in 2023
CYPRUS

Cyprus saw growth of 2.5% in 2023