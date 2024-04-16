Corporate affairs experts’ forum returns

AGORA, the forum for corporate affairs professionals, is preparing for its second annual meeting next Thursday, April 25, at the Margi Hotel in Vouliagmeni, southern Athens.

This year’s program will include various discussion panels, which will include political leaders, academics, corporate affairs and communication officers and journalists.

Corporate affairs and communication experts from abroad have also been invited to talk about cutting-edge topics such as how a corporate affairs department evaluates and communicates its work, what the political trends and the implications for European policies in the run-up to the European elections of June 2024 are, how European Union institutions work and how artificial intelligence can change the corporate affairs profession.

In the discussion panels, numerous topics will be discussed, such as what the good practices of state and market cooperation in the production of public policy are, what the importance of corporate sffairs in the organization chart of a modern organization and its relations with other departments is, how the communication of sciences operates in making public policy decisions, what corporate affairs skills are and how talent is found, developed and managed, what corporate strategy means in a changing world, and what is meant by strategic planning in corporate affairs and stakeholder engagement.

The forum will also hear the findings of a survey on the topic “Charting Corporate Affairs Professionals in Greece.”

The founder of AGORA – Corporate Affairs Forum and head of the organizing company Public Affairs and Networks, Andreas Yannopoulos, said: “We are coming to AGORA – 2nd Corporate Affairs Forum 2024 with the certainty that this year’s meeting will be even more complete and full of discussions, exchanges of views, networking and gaining knowledge in a profession like that of corporate affairs, which is seeking the recognition it deserves. The best guarantee for this is the presence and participation of many distinguished professionals, academics and experts from Greece and abroad.”

AGORA is supported by gold sponsor MSD, and by Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), Gravity The Newtons, Helleniq Energy, JTI, Vodafone, Athenian Brewery, DESFA, EYDAP and Papastratos as sponsors.