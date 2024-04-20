Hatzidakis: International competitiveness is key

The key word for Greece and Europe is competitiveness, said National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis in interviews with the Bloomberg and CNBC television networks.

In the interviews, during his visit to Washington, where he participated in the Spring Summit of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Greek minister of finance presented the progress that the Greek economy has achieved in terms of growth, investments, and the reduction of public debt.

He noted the investments of American companies in the country, as well as the success of the processes of divestment of the state from banks, while stressing the need to improve international competitiveness for both Greece and the European Union.