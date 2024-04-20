ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: International competitiveness is key

Hatzidakis: International competitiveness is key

The key word for Greece and Europe is competitiveness, said National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis in interviews with the Bloomberg and CNBC television networks.

In the interviews, during his visit to Washington, where he participated in the Spring Summit of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Greek minister of finance presented the progress that the Greek economy has achieved in terms of growth, investments, and the reduction of public debt.

He noted the investments of American companies in the country, as well as the success of the processes of divestment of the state from banks, while stressing the need to improve international competitiveness for both Greece and the European Union.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Travel receipts soared 24.5% in Jan-Feb
TOURISM

Travel receipts soared 24.5% in Jan-Feb

IMF sees primary budget surplus at 2.1% of GDP
ECONOMY

IMF sees primary budget surplus at 2.1% of GDP

Turkey will take steps to strengthen economic program, Erdogan says
ECONOMY

Turkey will take steps to strengthen economic program, Erdogan says

Extreme weather, extreme cost
INSURANCE

Extreme weather, extreme cost

Fiscal confidence displayed through stability program and midterm plan
ECONOMY

Fiscal confidence displayed through stability program and midterm plan

Betting gets ever bigger in Cyprus
GAMBLING

Betting gets ever bigger in Cyprus