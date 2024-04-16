Fiscal confidence displayed through stability program and midterm plan

According to government officials, the agencies of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance (pictured) and the tax administration (AADE) have almost completed the file that will be sent to Brussels for electronic invoicing, requesting an exemption from EU regulations.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance intends to display its confidence in fiscal stability and responsible fiscal policy, both with the initial scenario for the Stability Program that will be sent to Brussels by the end of April, and with the Midterm Fiscal Plan until September 20.

The Stability Program is expected to be a five-page text with key tables, which will cover the period from 2023 to 2025. For the basic assumptions of the summary text, Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has stated that the primary surplus for 2025 is calculated at 2.1% of gross domestic product, while growth of 2.5% will be predicted at average level until 2027.