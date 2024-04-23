ECONOMY FINANCE

Gov’t to revise its benefits policy, eyeing targeted measures

The government is expected to present its revised benefits policy in the summer.

With no budgetary room to increase the sum offered, it is eyeing the optimum targeting of social groups where the biggest problem is found: Single-parent families, single-person households, as well as under-18s.

Already, in addition to the crediting of 50% of social benefits to prepaid cards and the electronic register of social benefit beneficiaries in order to improve targeting, the utilization of the fiscal space available resulting from the reduction in the number of beneficiaries is also being considered in order to increase the amounts granted, especially with regard to child benefit.

