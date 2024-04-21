Study reveals challenges faced by migrant graduates in EU labor markets

A recent study sheds light on the challenges faced by migrant graduates in the European Union, highlighting the phenomenon of “brain waste,” where overqualified migrants end up in low-skilled jobs or unemployment.

Conducted by Lighthouse Reports, FT, El Pais and Unbias the News, the research indicates that most European countries fail to offer employment opportunities to educated migrants, potentially resulting in significant costs to their labor markets and economies.

One example is 32-year-old Livia Umbelino, who trained as a social worker in Rio de Janeiro before migrating to Ireland five years ago. Despite her qualifications, Umbelino struggled to find work in her field and ended up working as a caregiver. Recently, she secured a position in health and safety protocols at Intel. Her experience mirrors that of many migrant graduates, underscoring the need for policy reforms to effectively utilize their skills and prevent long-term unemployment dependency.

While levels of “brain waste” vary across Europe, countries like Italy, Greece, Spain and Sweden face significant challenges in integrating educated migrants into their workforce.

However, Portugal stands out as a success story, with relatively less hostility toward migrant workers and a majority of Portuguese believing in their successful integration into society.