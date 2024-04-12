Labor boost from third countries

At least 18,500 citizens from countries outside the European Union now work legally in Greece.

Although the needs are great and in total the relevant ministries have approved the repatriation of at least 200,000 workers with two decisions, according to Labor Minister Domna Michailidou, 14,000 immigrants from third countries have been legalized. This was helped, of course, mainly by the change in the law, which enabled the legalization of immigrants who are already in the country.

At the same time, according to Minister of Migration Dimitris Kairidis, 4,500 temporary permits have been granted and it is estimated that by the end of the process 30,000 to 40,000 applicants will be legalized.

For that purpose, the extension of the residence permit in the country from three to five years is already being considered, as well as the reinforcement of consulates with staff, in order to reduce the time and bureaucracy involved in the transfer process.

Similar support is being planned for the services of the Decentralized Administration, which will cooperate with the corresponding asylum services.

With the aim of creating a more flexible framework, without bureaucracy but respecting the legality that is often required in the conversion process, a “task force” has already been created with the participation of all the ministries involved, so the procedures run quickly and no more time is lost in meeting the needs that large sectors of the economy seem to have. In fact, many of the proposals discussed in this group will be in the bill that is being drawn up by the Ministry of Migration.

At the same time, business representatives are also taking initiatives. Therefore employer associations such as SEV, SETE and SVE are planning for the creation of a digital platform according to the standards of the one already run by the National Association of Agricultural Cooperatives, with the aim of meeting the needs of industry, tourism and construction by migrant workers from third countries.