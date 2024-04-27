Enterprise Greece makes a solid appearance at Berlin’s IHIF

The Hellenic Investment and Trade Company, also known as Enterprise Greece, participated in 45 business meetings at the International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF) from April 15 to 17 in Berlin.

Within the framework of IHIF, Enterprise Greece operated a special exhibition space for the meetings, which focused on communication regarding already mature contacts interested in investments in Greece. Greek business representatives also took part in a panel at the event.

Additionally, it organized events attended by executives from the international and Greek business communities to discuss new developments and investment opportunities offered by Greece.

Enterprise Greece hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Greek Hospitality: Investment and Development Opportunities in a Thriving Market” that was attended by 70 industry representatives from around the world.

In the roundtable discussion, Enterprise Greece presented and analyzed investment opportunities in the tourism sector in the country.

As the CEO of Enterprise Greece, Marinos Giannopoulos, stressed: “Greece’s recent success is based on a comprehensive and dynamic approach to economic revitalization, characterized by an outstanding transformation through significant reforms. These changes have made the country an open, competitive and business-friendly destination, strengthened by the government’s commitment to diversify its economy.”