POS commissions for ‘small retail’ to be halved
The commission charged for “small retail” transactions via POS terminals is to be halved by an amendment that the National Economy and Finance Ministry has added to the draft bill titled “Merger of primary level jurisdiction, spatial reorganization of the courts of civil and criminal justice and other measures of the Justice Ministry.”
The highest clearance commission for transactions of up to 10 euros will not exceed 0.5% of the transaction under the bill debated in Parliament on Tuesday.