Supermarket holds onto customers through cohabitation

Supermarket chain AB Vassilopoulos is following up its “cohabitation” deal with Holland & Barrett of the Fourlis group and the Polish chain of clothing and home goods Pepco, with agreements with food service chains – mainly fast food, such as kebabs, pizza etc – which they will operate within the large supermarkets.

First up will be the store that the chain opened at the end of November in the area of Maroussi, northern Athens.

Through this move, AB Vassilopoulos aspires to attract customers for even more hours in this particular store, which is mainly adjacent to office buildings, as well as to keep customers in the store for longer.

