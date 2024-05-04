ECONOMY ENERGY

Russian gas prices take LNG imports off market

Russian gas prices take LNG imports off market

The cheap Russian natural gas that enters Greece from Sidirokastro, in Central Macedonia, through the TurkStream pipeline, put liquefied natural gas loads off the market in April.

The Revythoussa facilities, sought after during the energy crisis of 2022 and 2023, were left unclaimed in April, while the minimum LNG quantities scheduled for unloading were eventually canceled, resulting in zero LNG imports for the first time since 2019.

This was followed by a gradual cancellation of cargoes since January, with scheduled cargo arrivals halved in the first quarter of the year.

Companies had intended to import three loads last month, but revised their plans.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Home energy upgrades are crucial
ENERGY

Home energy upgrades are crucial

Nicosia and ENI discuss drilling plans
CYPRUS

Nicosia and ENI discuss drilling plans

Residential night tariff for summer period starts on May 1
ECONOMY

Residential night tariff for summer period starts on May 1

Power rates expected largely unchanged in May
ENERGY

Power rates expected largely unchanged in May

Shakeup in energy industry
BUSINESS

Shakeup in energy industry

Agreement on Elpedison split
BUSINESS

Agreement on Elpedison split