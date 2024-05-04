Russian gas prices take LNG imports off market

The cheap Russian natural gas that enters Greece from Sidirokastro, in Central Macedonia, through the TurkStream pipeline, put liquefied natural gas loads off the market in April.

The Revythoussa facilities, sought after during the energy crisis of 2022 and 2023, were left unclaimed in April, while the minimum LNG quantities scheduled for unloading were eventually canceled, resulting in zero LNG imports for the first time since 2019.

This was followed by a gradual cancellation of cargoes since January, with scheduled cargo arrivals halved in the first quarter of the year.

Companies had intended to import three loads last month, but revised their plans.