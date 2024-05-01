ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia and ENI discuss drilling plans

Nicosia and ENI discuss drilling plans
[Petros Karadjias/AP]

ENI’s discoveries in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the scenarios for the utilization of the confirmed drillings as well as the preferred solutions to efficiently meet domestic energy priorities were discussed in a meeting of the president of the republic, Nikos Christodoulides, with ENI’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi on Tuesday in the presence of the ministers of energy and foreign affairs at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

According to a joint written statement by the Republic of Cyprus and ENI, Christodoulides and Descalzi met to discuss “ENI’s activities and future projects in the country.”

Christodoulides and ENI’s CEO reviewed the discoveries made in 2022 by the Italian energy company and its partner TotalEnergies at the Cronos and Zeus reserves, which led to the appraisal drilling of the Cronos 2 well in late 2023.

It is added that the latter included a production test in early 2024 that delivered excellent performances and increased volumes.

“While the acquired data are still under examination, the encouraging outcomes of the previous wells have been confirmed,” the statement says.

Energy Cyprus

