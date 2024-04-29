Shakeup in energy industry

The country’s energy industry is bracing for a major restructuring within the next two months, as long-gestating agreements between large groups seem to be in an advanced stage of maturation.

It is possible that some of these agreements will close as early as right after Easter. In any case, until June at the latest, the “divorce” between Helleniq Energy and Edison in the joint venture Elpedison is considered certain, with the most likely development being the exit of the Italian company from the domestic electricity market after a 15-year presence.

The dynamic entry into the Greek market of Arab company Masdar, which is said to be in advanced discussions with the GEK Terna group for the acquisition of Terna Energy, is considered equally certain, although in recent days there have been intense rumors about a third interested investor, of domestic origin.

Within the same period, more clarity is expected in the landscape regarding the acquisition of Helector (of the Ellaktor group) by Motor Oil, which is dynamically expanding beyond RES and new clean energy technologies and into the circular economy and alternative fuels sector.