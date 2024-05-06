ECONOMY ENERGY

Italgas: The future belongs to renewable gas

Italgas: The future belongs to renewable gas

Italgas sees prospects for significant development of the Greek natural gas market, after fully controlling the Greek medium and low pressure network since September 2022, with the completion of the acquisition of DEPA Infrastructure.

Natural gas, as emphasized in an interview the managing director of Italgas, Paolo Gallo, with Kathimerini, will become a renewable gas using biomethane and in the future using hydrogen, and will maintain an important role in the energy transition landscape.

The reduction in consumption seen in 2023 does not worry Gallo: “This is actually a non-problem,” he says, attributing it to mandatory abatement measures taken by European governments due to rising prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the long term, he sees an increase in the consumption of gas in the broad sense, i.e. renewable gases that will primarily consist of biomethane and hydrogen, and expresses his disagreement with the prospect of limiting the targets in the revised National Energy and Climate Plan (ESEK) of the Greek government. “These restrictions are not consistent with the objectives of the European Union,” emphasizes the head of Italgas, an opinion he has also conveyed to the Energy Ministry.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian gas prices take LNG imports off market
ENERGY

Russian gas prices take LNG imports off market

Home energy upgrades are crucial
ENERGY

Home energy upgrades are crucial

Nicosia and ENI discuss drilling plans
CYPRUS

Nicosia and ENI discuss drilling plans

Residential night tariff for summer period starts on May 1
ECONOMY

Residential night tariff for summer period starts on May 1

Power rates expected largely unchanged in May
ENERGY

Power rates expected largely unchanged in May

Shakeup in energy industry
BUSINESS

Shakeup in energy industry