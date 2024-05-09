ECONOMY

Government official notes hike in salaries

The minimum monthly salary in Greece stood at 650 euros before the current government came to power and has now increased to €830, Deputy Labor & Social Insurance Minister Vassilis Spanakis noted in an interview with Skai radio on Wednesday.

The minister also noted that when New Democracy took over, “the [gross] average wage was under €1,000 and we have raised it to €1,251; in tourism jobs in particular, the average wage has risen even more.”

Spanakis said that the Labor Ministry, headed by Domna Michailidou and Deputy Minister Panos Tsakloglou, will next be turning its attention to collective labor agreements.

He also noted that the unemployment rate was over 17% when New Democracy came to power in mid-2019 and has dropped considerably now, nearing a single-digit percentage rate.

