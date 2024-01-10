ECONOMY

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas presented four “drastic measures” on Wednesday aimed at addressing “unfair trade practices” in an effort to curb soaring prices. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had previously outlined these measures.

The first measure involves reducing discounts provided to supermarkets by suppliers to ensure lower prices. “We are limiting discounts to 30% and transferring the savings to the consumer in shelf prices,” Skrekas said. This measure applies to items such as detergent, household cleaning products, shower gel, shampoo and baby diapers.

The second measure aims to halt unjustified price increases. “We will not allow suppliers who increase prices to put on sales for three months,” the minister said, adding that this measure covers all products sold in supermarkets.

Thirdly, the government is introducing “net pricing from the farm to the shelf.” Suppliers will be obliged to issue credit invoices only up to 3%, to be refunded for returned or spoiled items. This measure applies to fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

The fourth measure involves implementing a gross margin cap on infant milk. Specifically, the cap is defined as the sum of the company’s operating costs plus a 7% trading profit, according to Skrekas.

“What we are doing today is a critical and drastic intervention that achieves, firstly, an immediate price reduction on key shelf commodities. Secondly, it provides additional benefit to the consumer as any discounts and offers will be made on the new reduced prices,” he said.

Inflation Politics Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Milk remains an expensive commodity in Greece
INFLATION

Milk remains an expensive commodity in Greece

Greeks opt for costly items
CONSUMERS

Greeks opt for costly items

Inflation seen easing to 3% in November
CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation seen easing to 3% in November

What’s behind retailers’ offers
RETAIL

What’s behind retailers’ offers

Profits drive prices higher
INFLATION

Profits drive prices higher

Limits considered on retailers’ offers to consumers
RETAIL

Limits considered on retailers’ offers to consumers