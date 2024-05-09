ECONOMY

Skrekas: Inflation at Greek supermarkets near zero

Development and Competitiveness Minister Kostas Skrekas stated in an interview with Parapolitika radio on Thursday that the inflation rate for food in Greece has eased by approximately 40%, namely from a rate of 8.3% to a rate of 5% at present.

“Of course, we are not yet at the point we want to be, which is under 2%,” he admitted.

Skrekas also added that “inflation at supermarkets is almost zero,” compared to the previous year.

He said that high prices “are the biggest problems facing households and the top priority for the government is to find a way to address it.”

Referring to general inflation, he said this is currently at about 3% in Greece, “from which point we believe we will have a de-escalation in the coming months. The fastest easing is recorded in food and is due, mostly, to the government’s measures. Greece has assumed the most measures in comparison with all other European countries.”

Inflation

