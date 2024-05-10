Experts to set global maritime agenda

Posidonia 2024 has a week (June 3-7) packed with more than 65 thought-provoking and informative seminars and conferences where a strong lineup of prominent industry leaders and decision makers will cover a spectrum of critical topics shaping the future of shipping.

The TradeWinds Shipowners Forum once again is expected to attract much of the attention. This year the forum will delve into the roles of shipowners, charterers, financiers and regulators in fostering a new paradigm against a backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, economic flux, and climate crisis considerations. Distinguished leaders will explore the push for cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly fuels in relation to the need of shipping companies to maintain robust financial health.

Coinciding with World Environment Day, the HELMEPA Conference will delve into sustainability and climate issues impacting the industry. Top experts will discuss the impact of climate change on maritime operations, fostering awareness and strategies for sustainability. Sustainability will be the focus during the Greener Shipping Summit 2024. Under the theme “New Technologies and Education,” the daylong summit, organized by Newsfront/Naftiliaki and supported by MARTECMA (Marine Technical Managers Association), will host panel discussions focusing on managing the next generation of ships, education for the future of shipping and green shipping technology.

The 9th Maritime Leaders’ Summit, organized by Capital Link, will be titled “Dashing Ahead – Leadership in Action.” This year’s summit will provide invaluable insights into critical industry topics and highlight the sector’s impact on the global economy. And with the recent geopolitical upheavals near key shipping routes, supply chain disruptions, port bottlenecks and safety concerns, the “Marine Insurance Greece Conference” is expected to attract many delegates to Athens also the week before Posidonia, providing the platform where brokers, insurers and industry experts will discuss the latest trends and challenges in marine insurance affecting the region.

Other key events include the “Challenges by Japan” seminar, focusing on greenhouse gas reduction measures and alternative fuels toward decarbonization, organized by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association, and the 4th Trading in US Waters Seminar “Future Trends & Innovations in the Maritime Sector.”