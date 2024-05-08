The future of Greek innovation

The pandemic catapulted Greece into the digital era, with the rapid adoption of e-government services. And in the aftermath, the Greek RRF – Greece 2.0 – featured innovation and digitalization as a prominent pillar for the new Greek economy, with a budget in excess of 30 billion euros.

Three years on from the approval of Greece 2.0, at the halfway point of the program, where do we stand? The short answer is that great strides have been made, but that the digital transformation of Greece has also brought new challenges – key among them: finding the right talent.

Just recently, Microsoft got final approvals to break ground on a massive data center project, with Digital Realty, Amazon and Google following close behind. Coupled with early adoption of 5G and telecommunications infrastructure projects to provide high-speed links to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, this positions Greece as an important digital hub for innovation.

Already, the gains made are bringing foreign investment in innovation hubs, Greek startups, green energy and digital upgrades to existing industries, like logistics. Major multinationals, including Pfizer, HPE, Schwab, Chubb and Japanese NTT have set up R&D hubs in Greece in recent years, bringing valuable know-how and creating high-quality jobs.

These are all positive developments, envisioned in Greece 2.0. But one of the challenges that has emerged for investors, especially in the innovation field, is finding the right talent. In spite of Greece having a highly educated workforce, and the fast-growing economy having drawn 350,000 ex-pat Greeks back home, the rapid adoption of new technologies is straining the available labor pool.

Measures are in progress to fill the gaps. As part of Microsoft’s data center project, 100,000 Greeks will receive digital skills training. Greece 2.0 also has provisions for upskilling civil servants and expanding training for the digital era, while new tech and talent visas are underway to draw highly skilled university graduates to Greece.

Will it be enough to draw further investment and fully realize the innovation potential of Greece? At the upcoming 7th InvestGR Forum in July, CEOs, experts, and policy makers will examine what the future holds for innovation and the digital transformation in Greece. This crucial pillar of Greece 2.0 is integral to the sustainable development of the country.

*The writer is CEO of Public Affairs & Networks and founder of the InvestGR Forum.