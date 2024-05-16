ECONOMY

Cyprus to host first regular meeting of ECB Supervisory Council

The Central Bank of Cyprus is set to host the first-ever regular meeting of the Supervisory Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday and Friday.

According to a statement from the Central Bank of Cyprus, the Supervisory Council convenes to deliberate, strategize and execute the ECB’s supervisory duties.

Notably, the ECB directly oversees the primary institutions of every euro-area nation along with other European Union member-states that participate.

The ECB’s Council comprises the president, the vice president, four ECB representatives, and delegates from national supervisory bodies.

