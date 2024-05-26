ECONOMY

Ministry promoting green air transport

[AP]

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has prioritized initiatives to maintain high performance and safety standards, and to promote the transition to a green model of air transport.

This was announced by Minister Christos Staikouras at the Hellenic Aviation Society’s event on Friday, celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Staikouras reiterated the ministry’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization and other international and domestic organizations in civil aviation.

 

Transport

