Sky Express’ Iraklio-Paris flights to continue through November

Sky Express will continue operating two direct flights per week from Paris to Iraklio on Crete until the end of November, extending the tourist season into the winter months.

This initiative creates an opportunity for French travelers to visit one of Greece’s most popular destinations during the off-peak season.

According to the company’s announcement, this move is part of Sky Express’ broader strategy and firm commitment to support the national effort to enhance the tourist season during the winter, extending it to more destinations across Greece.

Dimitris Fragakis, general secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), emphasized: “Extending the tourist season is a central priority for GNTO. Our partnerships in Greece and abroad aim to achieve this goal, which is why we support Sky Express’ initiative this November. We believe the efforts of the Greek airline can significantly boost traffic from the French market to Greece, specifically to Crete, and help increase local community income by extending the season by one month.”