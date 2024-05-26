Aegean sees first-quarter turnover rise higher

The turnover of Greece’s flagcarrier Aegean Airlines rose 17% to 268.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2024 on an annual basis.

Following the positive momentum of 2023, Aegean continued its upward trend with a further increase in capacity in the winter months.

According to a statement released on Friday, the Athens-listed group offered 10% more seats on the international network on 85 direct connections from the country’s two main airports and carried 2.9 million passengers, 11% more than in the first quarter of 2023, of which 1.7 million passengers were flying to/from foreign destinations. The occupancy rate was 82%.