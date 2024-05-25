United Airlines launches direct Athens-Chicago link

United Airlines has launched a new daily direct flight between Athens International Airport and its main hub in Chicago O’Hare, increasing flights from Greece by more than 30%.

This new seasonal flight from Athens to Chicago O’Hare adds to United’s existing flights from Greece, which started earlier this summer.

The daily seasonal flights from Athens to New York/Newark began on March 31 and the flights to Washington/Dulles started on April 15.

“We are excited to further expand our network of routes in Europe with the introduction of this new flight from Athens to our main hub in Chicago,” said Thorsten Lettnin, United sales manager for Central Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India and Israel.

United’s new seasonal flight from Athens to Chicago O’Hare will be on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.