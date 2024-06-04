ECONOMY BUSINESS

Grivalia Hospitality continues to expand offerings

A few days before the launch of its first luxury private club in the southern suburbs, called 91 Athens Riviera, The Resort, Grivalia Hospitality Chairman and CEO Giorgos Chrysikos tells Kathimerini that all the group’s projects are performing higher than the targets of the business plan, driving operational profitability to healthy levels.

It has a prospect of exceeding 70 million euros in the coming years.

In One & Only Aesthesis, a project worth €300 million in Glyfada which began operation in late 2023, occupancy in the summer is 100% and 80%-85% in the rest of the season.

Another luxury restaurant will open soon and new beach areas delivered.

