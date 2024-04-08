ECONOMY

Thanos Hotels aims to open 10 new units in Greece

[Shutterstock]

Leading Cyprus group Thanos Hotels & Resorts announced on Wednesday it is entering the Greek luxury hospitality market with a three-year investment plan aimed at opening 10 new hotels.

In 2023 the group introduced a new hotel concept, the Amyth Hotels, on Mykonos island.

The first hotel began operation in April 2023 in Agios Stefanos, while a new Amyth Hotel will open in the popular Super Paradise area of the island in May, at a fully renovated complex consisting of 50 rooms, suites and villas.

