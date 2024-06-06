Australia bans Cypriot-flagged bulk carrier for safety violations

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has taken decisive action, imposing a three-month ban on the Cypriot-flagged bulk carrier Peace from accessing Australian ports due to serious safety concerns.

Managed by Danaos Shipping Co, a leading global container ship operator and the exclusive manager of Danaos Corporation, the vessel recently re-entered the dry bulk market.

This decision comes after a series of incidents involving Danaos Shipping, including the extended detention of another vessel, in the Suez Canal, in January.