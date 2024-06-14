Chinese EVs in Greek market

The European Commission decision to impose, possibly from July, additional duties on Chinese electric vehicles that will reach up to 38.1% creates new conditions for the Chinese automobile industry that is seeking to increase its share in the Greek market as well.

After its investigation into unfair competition (on the grounds that Chinese companies receive state subsidies), Brussels will raise tariffs on Chinese EV imports up to 38.1%. For example, for BYD, whose official representative in Greece is the Sfakianakis Group, the surcharge will be 17.4%.

However, BYD is awaiting the technical details of Brussels’ decision, “in order to adapt to the new data and with a view to providing the best service to our customers,” as its representatives in Greece tell Kathimerini. Besides, according to what the head of the China Passenger Car Association has stated, the imposition of tariffs of the anticipated 20% will not have an impact on the Chinese automobile industry. Last March, BYD, together with the management of Sfakianakis, announced its entry into the Greek market. The sale prices of BYD cars are lower by up to 40% compared to similar models of other manufacturers. Greece is the first country where BYD has started operating this year, creating in Hungary its first factory in Europe that is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

XPeng is another Chinese car manufacturer arriving in Greece, through a strategic partnership with Autohellas, introducing three smart electric models next month.

MG Motor is also present in the Greek market with the Syngelidis Group as an official distributor. According to the data of the Association of Car Importers-Representatives, for the first quarter of the year, MG controlled 2.4% of the Greek market with 1,218 registrations, occupying 16th place.

By 2027, it is possible that Xiaomi’s car will have enetered the Greek market, with Info-Quest of the Quest Group being the official representative and distributor of the Chinese company’s products in Greece.