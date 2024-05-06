ENERGY

Electricity rates refuse to decline

Electricity rates refuse to decline
[Shutterstock]

The energy crisis may be a thing of the past, but the Greek wholesale electricity market remains one of the most expensive in Europe, with the average price being the fourth highest in the European Union in both 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. 

Last year, the average price per megawatt-hour in the Greek market amounted to 119.11 euros, when prices in the EU averaged at €98.39. In the first quarter of 2024, the average price of a MWh dropped to €73.20, one of the highest rates in the bloc. 

However, any de-escalation of prices in the wholesale market is not reflected in retail. 

While wholesale electricity rates fell in March to €67.5/MWh, from €73.61/MWh in February, April’s green tariffs, on which more than 75% of consumers are, remained at March levels, with one marginal average increase to 10.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, from 10.5 cents/kWh in March.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey says it aims to drill for oil off Somali coast next year
ENERGY

Turkey says it aims to drill for oil off Somali coast next year

Elpedison heads for breakup
BUSINESS

Elpedison heads for breakup

Greece can serve as entry point for energy to the north, PM says
ENERGY

Greece can serve as entry point for energy to the north, PM says

Helleniq planning RES investments, while eyeing hydrocarbons
ECONOMY

Helleniq planning RES investments, while eyeing hydrocarbons

Balkan countries eye hydrogen in rush to lower emissions
ECONOMY

Balkan countries eye hydrogen in rush to lower emissions

No permit revoked for companies guilty of electricity theft
ENERGY

No permit revoked for companies guilty of electricity theft