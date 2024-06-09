ENERGY HYDROCARBONS

ExxonMobil expands survey

ExxonMobil expands survey

ExxonMobil is taking to a more advanced stage of maturity the project of exploring  the Greek concessions for the two areas west and southwest of Crete in its joint venture with Helleniq Energy.

A few months before making its decision on whether or not to proceed with exploratory drilling, which is expected by the end of 2024, ExxonMobil has carried out surveys to record the existing condition of the areas, effectively launching the process for the environmental impact study.

The start of the licensing procedures for exploratory drilling could, according to some interpretations, discount the investment decision and certainly the American company’s pursuit of speeding up the licensing times in case it proceeds with drilling.

Last month, US company CSA, a certified partner of ExxonMobli, employed a vessel of EDT Offshore, one of the main providers of equipped vessels and specialized crew for the oil and gas sector in the Eastern Mediterranean, to carry out combined surveys southwest of Crete and south of the Peloponnese. Its primary objective was to record the existing environment and the secondary objective to detect the possible natural presence of hydrocarbons in the surface sediments.

This combined field survey has been, according to information, the second in the year carried out on behalf of the ExxonMobil-Helleniq Energy joint venture. The results of the investigation will be used for the environmental baseline study, which is expected to be submitted to the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (EDEYEP) in the next period. They will also be used for the environmental impact study.

The EDT vessel has collected information on, among others, animal characteristics (plankton, phytoplankton, dissolved oxygen, eutrophication indicators, microfauna, etc.), salinity, PH, particulates, heavy metals, existing hydrocarbons (from natural sources, ships, cargo etc.) etc. In addition, sediment samples have been obtained, which will be geochemically analyzed.

With this particular methodology, as EDEYEP officials have explained to Kathimerini, samples of surface sediments are collected and analyzed in order to establish whether natural micro-leakages of gases are detected, depending on the sample.

Energy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus rejects Chevron’s ‘Aphrodite’ plan
ENERGY

Cyprus rejects Chevron’s ‘Aphrodite’ plan

Elpedison heads for breakup
BUSINESS

Elpedison heads for breakup

Green energy pact between Mytilineos and Karatzis
ENERGY

Green energy pact between Mytilineos and Karatzis

PPC to invest 9 billion euros in 2024-2026
ECONOMY

PPC to invest 9 billion euros in 2024-2026

Casino complex in northern Athens gets green light
ECONOMY

Casino complex in northern Athens gets green light

Mytilineos expands further in Poland
ENERGY

Mytilineos expands further in Poland