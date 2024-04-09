ECONOMY

Casino complex in northern Athens gets green light

The Environment and Energy Ministry has approved the environmental impact study for a new entertainment and hospitality hub in Maroussi, northern Athens, according to a decision published on Monday.

Project Voria is a 250 million-euro-investment by North Star Entertainment and is the first strategic investment to be implemented in Athens’ northern suburbs in many years, the ministry said. 

The project entails the construction of a complex featuring a five-star luxury hotel, event and conference venues, a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as a casino. 

The ministry’s approval allows the licensing process for the Project Voria to enter the final stage of securing building permits before the start of construction. [AMNA]

