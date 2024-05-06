Property prices expected to start easing soon

Real estate market professionals believe that a moderate reduction in house prices is possible in the coming months, provided the current economic climate is maintained.

The main reasons for such a development, they argue, are the gradual reduction of foreign direct investment in the housing market, expected from the second half of 2024, as well as the higher threshold of access to bank loans for most prospective domestic buyers.

In other words, a lag in demand is expected not because purchasing interest has decreased, especially among Greeks, but because prices have risen to such heights that most of the properties on sale are unaffordable.