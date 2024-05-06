REAL ESTATE REAL ESTATE

Property prices expected to start easing soon

Property prices expected to start easing soon

Real estate market professionals believe that a moderate reduction in house prices is possible in the coming months, provided the current economic climate is maintained.

The main reasons for such a development, they argue, are the gradual reduction of foreign direct investment in the housing market, expected from the second half of 2024, as well as the higher threshold of access to bank loans for most prospective domestic buyers.

In other words, a lag in demand is expected not because purchasing interest has decreased, especially among Greeks, but because prices have risen to such heights that most of the properties on sale are unaffordable.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Home energy upgrades are crucial
ENERGY

Home energy upgrades are crucial

New homes for 9,000+ people
FINANCE

New homes for 9,000+ people

Property transaction probe is starting
TAXATION

Property transaction probe is starting

Homebuyers in Cyprus land another win
PROPERTY TAXATION

Homebuyers in Cyprus land another win

Golden Visa demand grows
PROPERTY

Golden Visa demand grows

Reduced ENFIA for one in five
PROPERTY TAXATION

Reduced ENFIA for one in five