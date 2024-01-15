Same-sex marriage spices up Greece’s political scene

Marriage equality legislation has managed to rattle the whole spectrum of Greece’s conservative society’s political system from the right to the left.



The issue has been dominating the political debate since Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to bring it forward, arousing outcry from the church, the parties of the far right, but also dozens of ruling New Democracy MPs.



Last week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said a government bill legalizing same-sex marriage will extend parental rights to couples but will not allow for medically assisted reproduction through a surrogate mother.



According to Petros Ioannidis, a political analyst and the founder of the firm About People, in his address to society through his last interview, Mitsotakis tried not to talk to those that had already been convinced, but to convince those in between with specific examples.



“This progressive legislation aims to strengthen the prime minister’s centrist profile. He has enough time until the European elections to absorb any countereffects.”



“The big reforms in family law have always been made by the center-left and as a rule the center-right has been behind the developments,” Mitsotakis said.



He did not specify when the bill will be tabled, but government officials say this will happen by the end of February. He also clarified that he will not request party discipline during the vote on an issue that is a matter of “conscience,” calling on dissenting New Democracy lawmakers to abstain from the vote.



The proposed bill has caused friction within the ruling party, with some 60 MPs currently leaning towards voting against or abstaining. The most prominent dissenter is former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who decried the idea that MPs should abstain from the vote. Interior Minister Makis Voridis also said he is prepared to hand in his resignation.



But the issue also managed to divide the opposition.



Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, the first openly gay and recently married party leader in the country, announced that he would be imposing complete party discipline in favor of the legislation, even before this has been tabled.



Leading party figures openly disagreed with his haste. The issue caused a rift with his close collaborator Pavlos Polakis, who stated he does not want to support the bill citing difficulties to defend it in the mountainous villages of Crete.



The position of the Socialist PASOK party remains unclear, with its leader Nikos Androulakis stating that the opposition should not be used to solve the ruling party’s internal divisions and that he “would not tie Mitsotakis’ shoelaces.” The party seems to be ambiguous between political tactics and principles.



“Having so many MPs being against the legislation and three small parties to his right, does not make life easier for him, but Mitsotakis continues to set the political agenda,” Ioannidis says.



“The three parties to his right can’t do much because they remain fragmented and on his left SYRIZA is still in a state of introspection and PASOK that seems not to be able to appeal so much to voters.”



At the same time, the LGBTQ+ community eagerly awaits the legislation, which comes with years of delay, even though there are several concerns that it is not bold enough.



“I am deeply and profoundly happy that this is finally happening, and I guess it’s now going to happen quickly, as it’s not in the PM’s interest to head to the European elections with this issue still open,” says gay rights activist and political scientist Grigoris Vallianatos.



He adds that Greece’s powerful church adopts an “awkward attitude” as they defend “an institution that is falling apart socially and economically.”



The fact that the bill will not allow parenthood for same-sex couples via a surrogate mother, will be forfeited in the European courts, he argues. The government knows that but can go this far by itself.



“Those that oppose it cannot sincerely convince people that it’s all because they love children,” Vallianatos says.

