Leg of lamb roasted with rosemary and wine 

15 minutes preparation

2 hours and 20 minutes cooking time

1 hour resting time

Total time: 3 hours 35 minutes

Ingredients

(Serves 6)

2 large lamb legs (approximately 3 kg total)

2 bunches of fresh rosemary (available in bunches or pots at supermarkets and plant nurseries)

3 garlic cloves, halved lengthwise

Salt, freshly ground pepper

250 ml red, dry wine, preferably Xinomavro

400 ml vegetable broth (or 200 ml carrot juice with 100 ml water and 2 tablespoons mustard)

Instructions

1. To prepare the lamb with rosemary and wine, start by making small incisions in the lamb legs with a knife and inserting the garlic cloves. This will enhance the flavor of the lamb without burning the garlic during roasting.

2. Season the lamb generously with salt and freshly ground pepper. Let it sit at room temperature for about 1 hour to absorb the seasoning.

3. Preheat the oven to 220°C.

4. Spread the rosemary in the center of a large roasting pan and place the lamb on top. Pour the wine over the lamb.

5. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the lamb is browned.

6. Reduce the oven temperature to 170°C and continue roasting for another hour and a half.

7. Transfer the lamb to a platter and strain the pan juices into a saucepan.

8. Add the vegetable broth to the saucepan and boil over high heat for about 15 minutes, or until the sauce reaches the desired thickness.

9. Pour the sauce over the lamb and serve.

This article originally appeared in Gastronomos, Kathimerini’s monthly food magazine.