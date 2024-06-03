spring-vegetable-fritters

Capture the essence of spring in a fragrant fritter. Carrots, peas, fennel, mint and green onions mixed with flour and beer to create a delightful fried fritter, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
30 minutes preparation
12 minutes cooking time
Total time: 42 minutes
Ingredients
(Serves 4)
- 180 g all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 200 g peas, fresh or thawed
- 200 g carrots, coarsely chopped
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 5 green onions, finely chopped
- 1/3 bunch fresh fennel, finely chopped
- Leaves from 5-6 sprigs of mint, finely chopped
- 250 ml beer of your choice
- 1/3 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for frying
- Grated dry mizithra cheese, for sprinkling
Instructions
- Start by heating 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Saute the peas, carrots, onion, green onions and a pinch of salt for about 8 minutes until softened.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Add cayenne pepper, salt and pepper, and mix well. Let it cool.
- Add the fennel, mint, flour and baking powder to the mixture, stirring to combine.
- Gradually pour in the beer, mixing until a thick batter forms.
- In the pan, add enough oil to cover a quarter of the skillet and heat it over high heat.
- Drop heaped tablespoons of the batter into the hot oil and fry in batches for about 2-3 minutes on each side until golden and crispy.
- Remove the fritters with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Arrange them on a platter.
- Sprinkle with grated dry mizithra cheese and serve with a green salad and sheep’s milk yogurt, if desired.
This article originally appeared in Gastronomos, Kathimerini’s monthly food magazine.