Spring vegetable fritters

Capture the essence of spring in a fragrant fritter. Carrots, peas, fennel, mint and green onions mixed with flour and beer to create a delightful fried fritter, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

spring-vegetable-fritters
Nena Ismyrnoglou

30 minutes preparation

12 minutes cooking time

Total time: 42 minutes

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

  • 180 g all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 200 g peas, fresh or thawed
  • 200 g carrots, coarsely chopped
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 5 green onions, finely chopped
  • 1/3 bunch fresh fennel, finely chopped
  • Leaves from 5-6 sprigs of mint, finely chopped
  • 250 ml beer of your choice
  • 1/3 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for frying
  • Grated dry mizithra cheese, for sprinkling

Instructions

  1. Start by heating 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium heat.
  2. Saute the peas, carrots, onion, green onions and a pinch of salt for about 8 minutes until softened.
  3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Add cayenne pepper, salt and pepper, and mix well. Let it cool.
  4. Add the fennel, mint, flour and baking powder to the mixture, stirring to combine.
  5. Gradually pour in the beer, mixing until a thick batter forms.
  6. In the pan, add enough oil to cover a quarter of the skillet and heat it over high heat.
  7. Drop heaped tablespoons of the batter into the hot oil and fry in batches for about 2-3 minutes on each side until golden and crispy.
  8. Remove the fritters with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Arrange them on a platter.
  9. Sprinkle with grated dry mizithra cheese and serve with a green salad and sheep’s milk yogurt, if desired.

This article originally appeared in Gastronomos, Kathimerini’s monthly food magazine. 

Food Recipes

