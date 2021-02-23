IMAGES

Vaccinations program rolled out to small islands

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is greeted by local children on Monday during a visit to the Diapontia islands as Greece’s vaccination program against the novel coronavirus rolls out to the inhabitants of the small Ionian Sea cluster. Some 725,000 jabs have been administered nationwide since the program began, a Health Ministry official said Monday. Primary Healthcare General Secretary Marios Themistokleous said that Greece is above the European Union average in terms of vaccination coverage and in fourth place as far as rates are concerned. He estimated that by Easter there will be a good “percentage of immunity.” [Thodoris Manolopoulos/President’s Office/Intime News]

Members of the Presidential Guard march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday night as a logo marking Greece’s accession to the European Economic Community – the predecessor of the European Union – 40 years ago is projected on the front of Parliament. Addressing lawmakers in a special event to mark the occasion, Parliament’s European Affairs Committee Chairman Nikitas Kaklamanis noted that “2021 is a year of reflection for the European Union as a whole,” particularly as it will include the Conference on the Future of Europe, aimed at getting citizens involved in a wide-ranging debate on Europe’s future in the coming decade and beyond. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]
