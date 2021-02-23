vaccinations-program-rolled-out-to-small-islands

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is greeted by local children on Monday during a visit to the Diapontia islands as Greece’s vaccination program against the novel coronavirus rolls out to the inhabitants of the small Ionian Sea cluster. Some 725,000 jabs have been administered nationwide since the program began, a Health Ministry official said Monday. Primary Healthcare General Secretary Marios Themistokleous said that Greece is above the European Union average in terms of vaccination coverage and in fourth place as far as rates are concerned. He estimated that by Easter there will be a good “percentage of immunity.” [Thodoris Manolopoulos/President’s Office/Intime News]