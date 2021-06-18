legacy-of-greek-antiquity-meets-paris-couture

The Dior fashion house presented on Thursday night the Cruise 2022 Collection at the iconic Kallimarmaro stadium in Athens, with creations inspired by Greek mythology and history, in a glamorous show that was broadcast live to millions of viewers around the world. The show, aptly titled ‘Dior Celebrates Greece,’ coincided with the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution. In a tweet, Dior said that the Cruise 2022 Collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri combines the legacies of Greek antiquity and Paris couture. Chiuri collaborated for the specific Dior collection with Greek workshops that to this day continue to use invaluable time-honored techniques.