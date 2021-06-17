IMAGES

Spartan Sword cuts across the sky

spartan-sword-cuts-across-the-sky

The Spartan Sword joint training exercise took place this week between the Hellenic Armed Forces and a strategic bomber aircraft of the US Air Force. The exercise, which took place on Monday, included high-value asset attack and protection missions. Spartan Sword was held within the framework of Hellenic National Defense General Staff’s (GEETHA) strategic plan for the continuous upgrading of joint activities with friends and allied countries. [Defense Ministry/InTime News[

Defense
READ MORE
historic-spitfire-ready-to-grace-museum-after-restoration
IMAGES

Historic Spitfire ready to grace museum after restoration

officials-visit-greek-site-of-large-defender-europe-21-exercise
IMAGES

Officials visit Greek site of large Defender-Europe 21 exercise

iniochos-multinational-exercise-ends-with-acropolis-flyover
IMAGES

Iniochos multinational exercise ends with Acropolis flyover

greece-vows-to-expand-military-cooperation-with-nato-allies-mideast-powers
IMAGES

Greece vows to expand military cooperation with NATO allies, Mideast powers

aegean-tensions-resurface
IMAGES

Aegean tensions resurface

pm-welcomed-aboard-us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower
IMAGES

PM welcomed aboard US aircraft carrier Eisenhower