Spartan Sword cuts across the sky
The Spartan Sword joint training exercise took place this week between the Hellenic Armed Forces and a strategic bomber aircraft of the US Air Force. The exercise, which took place on Monday, included high-value asset attack and protection missions. Spartan Sword was held within the framework of Hellenic National Defense General Staff’s (GEETHA) strategic plan for the continuous upgrading of joint activities with friends and allied countries. [Defense Ministry/InTime News[