early-heatwaves-becoming-the-norm

Experts say the early heatwaves of June, which have become far more frequent since 2007, are likely to become the new normal. More specifically, researchers at the Institute for Environmental and Sustainable Development Research, say that heatwaves are not uncommon in Greece, but they traditionally appear in July and August. June heatwaves, they say, were once particularly unusual but this is beginning to change. Monday was the seventh day in a row with high temperatures across the country, with forecasts saying the heatwave will persist over the next few days as westerly winds blowing in the central Mediterranean are expected to transport even warmer air masses to Greece. [George Vitsaras/SOOC]