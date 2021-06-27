When nature fills the urban void 

A tree grows in an abandoned house in central Athens on one of many streets that were once lined with many one- and two-story residences whose number gradually began to decline after 1965. But the traces of yesterday are still around and scattered across the neighborhoods of the city, offering a parallel narrative to the capital’s urban development. This is especially apparent in the districts of Acharnon, Sepolia, Kolonos and Kypseli, but also in more central areas, where weeds, wildflowers or shrubs from adjacent plots and yards spread as soon as they find abandoned spaces to thrive. [Nikos Vatopoulos]