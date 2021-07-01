president-in-familiar-territory-at-aristotle-law-school

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou received an honorary doctorate from the Law School of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University in a special ceremony on Wednesday evening. Prior to her election as president of Greece, Sakellaropoulou, who is the first female Greek president, served as president of the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court. In her acceptance speech she noted her legal capacity that makes her constitutional duties and the exercise of her responsibilities in the Presidency more familiar. “I do not represent any faction, but all Greeks,” she said. [Yiannis Moisiades/Intime News]