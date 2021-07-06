New rules for ferry travel 

Strict controls were enforced on Monday at the port of Piraeus on the first day of the new measures for travel to the islands. Passengers were inconvenienced as workers on the ships had to check that they had all the necessary documents. Passengers must now display one of the following documents: a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, proof of recent recovery from the virus, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or a negative rapid test conducted 42 hours before traveling. The rules apply to all passengers aged 12 or older. Passengers aged between 12 and 17 are allowed to travel with a negative self-test result within the last 24 hours. Travelers aged 12 or older are advised to take a self-test before their return trip.