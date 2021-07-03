IMAGES

All aboard for Aegean 600

A total of 40 boats from 16 countries set sail on Sunday as the adrenaline-filled Aegean 600 international sailing event gets under way. Starting below the Temple of Poseidon at Sounio, the 600-nautical mile non-stop race will pass the islands of Santorini, Kameni, Mykonos and Delos, and traverse the Karpathian and Ikarian seas, where high winds could give the teams a run for their money. The crews range from just two members to more than 15. The Aegean 600 is co-organized by the Hellenic Offshore Racing Club and the Attica Regional Authority.

Sports Sailing
