all-aboard-for-aegean-600

A total of 40 boats from 16 countries set sail on Sunday as the adrenaline-filled Aegean 600 international sailing event gets under way. Starting below the Temple of Poseidon at Sounio, the 600-nautical mile non-stop race will pass the islands of Santorini, Kameni, Mykonos and Delos, and traverse the Karpathian and Ikarian seas, where high winds could give the teams a run for their money. The crews range from just two members to more than 15. The Aegean 600 is co-organized by the Hellenic Offshore Racing Club and the Attica Regional Authority.