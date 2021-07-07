greece-takes-film-center-stage

Preparations for the shooting of “The Enforcer,” starring Antonio Banderas, are seen in this photo taken in the center of Thessaloniki. Apart from “The Enforcer,” “Greek Freak” and “Knives Out 2” are also in full swing in various areas of Greece. “Greek Freak” is a Disney production about NBA great Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rise to stardom, while the latter, by Netflix, is probably the most expensive production on Greek soil. The needs of the films will see a host of stars (Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Daniel Craig) over the summer. In the near future, Greece will also be the stage for “Crimes of the Future,” by David Cronenberg. Plans are also afoot for the third season of “Jack Ryan” by Amazon, starring John Krasinski, and the second season of “Tehran” by Apple TV, as well as the second sequel to “My Fat Greek Wedding.”