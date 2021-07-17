Bar, restaurant restrictions take effect, with some confusion 

A sticker on the door of a downtown Athens eatery on Friday indicates that the business is “Covid-free,” meaning that only people with a vaccination or immunity certificate are allowed inside. New measures went into effect on Friday restricting unvaccinated patrons’ access to many indoor and outdoor leisure and entertainment activities, chief among which are bars and clubs. However, confusion reigned supreme, with many proprietors complaining that the rules are not clear, seeking clarifications, while asking authorities to cut them some slack for a few more days in order to implement “what is necessary.” [Yiannis Dimitripoulos/Intime News]