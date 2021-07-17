IMAGES

Bar, restaurant restrictions take effect, with some confusion 

bar-restaurant-restrictions-take-effect-with-some-confusion

A sticker on the door of a downtown Athens eatery on Friday indicates that the business is “Covid-free,” meaning that only people with a vaccination or immunity certificate are allowed inside. New measures went into effect on Friday restricting unvaccinated patrons’ access to many indoor and outdoor leisure and entertainment activities, chief among which are bars and clubs. However, confusion reigned supreme, with many proprietors complaining that the rules are not clear, seeking clarifications, while asking authorities to cut them some slack for a few more days in order to implement “what is necessary.” [Yiannis Dimitripoulos/Intime News]

Food Coronavirus Business
READ MORE
restaurant-owners-protest-lockdown-measures
IMAGES

Restaurant owners protest lockdown measures

thorny-times-for-flower-growers
IMAGES

Thorny times for flower growers

program-aimed-at-tourism-and-hospitality-startups-that-want-to-innovate
IMAGES

Program aimed at tourism and hospitality startups that want to innovate

safety-measures-for-ferries-become-more-stringent
IMAGES

Safety measures for ferries become more stringent

kalamata-setting-the-rhythm
IMAGES

Kalamata setting the rhythm

seich-sou-blaze-brought-under-control
IMAGES

Seich Sou blaze brought under control