safety-measures-for-ferries-become-more-stringent

A coast guard officer checks the documents of a traveler at the port of Piraeus Thursday. The coast guard has been put in charge, since Thursday, of checking that public health safety measures are being upheld at ports amid concerns that Greek and foreign tourists traveling to and from the islands are driving the spike in coronavirus infections. Passengers are advised to allow at least an hour for boarding as the more stringent inspections cause delays. They are required to present an official Covid-19 vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative PCR or rapid test taken up to 72 and 48 hours earlier, respectively. In the case of vaccination, two weeks must have elapsed since the final dose. They must also fill in a passenger locator form. [InTime News]